Karpus Management Inc. Takes $1.48 Million Position in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of DUET Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

DUET Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DUET stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91.

About DUET Acquisition

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

