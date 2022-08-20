Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC) Shares Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) by 383.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Thrive Acquisition worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,656,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $988,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,475,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,187,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thrive Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ THAC opened at $10.10 on Friday. Thrive Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Thrive Acquisition Company Profile

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

