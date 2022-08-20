Karpus Management Inc. Invests $1.73 Million in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.61% of Crescera Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,232,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CREC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

About Crescera Capital Acquisition

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

