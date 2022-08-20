Karpus Management Inc. Buys 24,279 Shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,279 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,056,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,426,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,364,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $503,000.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Maquia Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

