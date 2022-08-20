Karpus Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 157,850 Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 157,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Blue World Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Blue World Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BWAQ opened at $10.01 on Friday. Blue World Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, and related industries.

