South Dakota Investment Council Sells 9,613 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of Y. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at $96,879,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alleghany by 1,758.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 27,989 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth $10,348,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $842.19 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $835.23 and its 200 day moving average is $797.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

