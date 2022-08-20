Karpus Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.36% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $7,997,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $4,712,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the first quarter worth $1,954,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the first quarter worth $1,945,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $550,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Price Performance

Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

