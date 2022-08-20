South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 156.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,171 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.14% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.4% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.42. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.