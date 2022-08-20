Karpus Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,790 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.64% of GigInternational1 worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in GigInternational1 by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 238,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 170,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in GigInternational1 by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 224,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GigInternational1 by 513.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 180,690 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new position in GigInternational1 during the fourth quarter worth $1,758,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in GigInternational1 during the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigInternational1 Stock Down 0.1 %

GIW stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. GigInternational1, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.96.

About GigInternational1

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

