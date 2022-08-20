Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of InFinT Acquisition worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

InFinT Acquisition Stock Performance

IFIN opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. InFinT Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

Get InFinT Acquisition alerts:

InFinT Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for InFinT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InFinT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.