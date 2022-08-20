Huntington National Bank Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 109.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.