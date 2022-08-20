AGF Investments Inc. Sells 2,036 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -75.39%.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

