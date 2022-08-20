Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 363.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,001 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 338,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 15,026 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 331,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

IQI opened at $10.37 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.