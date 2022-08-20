Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,384 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,198,000 after buying an additional 217,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,898,000 after purchasing an additional 927,840 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,817,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,102,000 after purchasing an additional 182,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,574,000 after purchasing an additional 36,748 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of JEF stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.