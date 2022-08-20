3,824 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,951,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,644,000 after buying an additional 1,789,008 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,310. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

MRVL opened at $53.14 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

