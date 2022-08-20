Country Club Bank GFN Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $246.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.31 and a 200 day moving average of $242.96. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

