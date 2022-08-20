Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,906 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.
Insider Activity at ServiceNow
ServiceNow Price Performance
Shares of NOW opened at $476.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 523.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $467.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.