Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,906 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total transaction of $344,472.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total value of $344,472.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99 shares in the company, valued at $46,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,427 shares of company stock worth $16,189,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $476.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 523.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $467.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

