Tcwp LLC Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.73.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.56. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.06 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.08%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.