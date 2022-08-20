Huntington National Bank Has $2.50 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,676 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Autodesk by 12.9% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 109.5% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Autodesk by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.52.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $222.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.30. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

