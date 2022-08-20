FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 384.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,518 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,994,000 after buying an additional 83,142 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $41.27 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

