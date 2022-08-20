Huntington National Bank Buys 171 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,072,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 95,488 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $131.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.18.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

