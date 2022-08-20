Huntington National Bank Purchases 9,592 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CSX

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Stock Down 1.5 %

CSX stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

