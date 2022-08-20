Country Club Bank GFN Purchases New Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Shares of ECL opened at $171.78 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

