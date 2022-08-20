4,234 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $86.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average is $83.76.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

