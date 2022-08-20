Country Club Bank GFN Takes $358,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.45) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. AlphaValue cut GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.50.

GSK Stock Down 0.6 %

GSK Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $34.06 on Friday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.89 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

