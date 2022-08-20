Country Club Bank GFN Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,196,000 after acquiring an additional 226,170 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,773,000 after acquiring an additional 473,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,617,000 after acquiring an additional 544,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,701 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

TFC stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $68.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

