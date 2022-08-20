Country Club Bank GFN Purchases Shares of 2,887 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Paychex by 6.2% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.0% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 39,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 49.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 9.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $305,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $138.49 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.