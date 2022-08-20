Country Club Bank GFN Acquires New Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MPC opened at $100.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.