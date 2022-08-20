Country Club Bank GFN Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

