AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $172.64 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.