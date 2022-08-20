AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,366 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 485,689 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.22.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.47.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.