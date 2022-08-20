Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.36 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

