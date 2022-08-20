Country Club Bank GFN Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $60.48 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.77.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

