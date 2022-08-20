AMG National Trust Bank Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Donaldson Trading Down 1.1 %

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th.

NYSE DCI opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.