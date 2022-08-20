BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.77% of BOA Acquisition worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in BOA Acquisition by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,138,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 910,771 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BOA Acquisition by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 857,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 271,337 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,635,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOA Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BOAS opened at $9.85 on Friday. BOA Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

BOA Acquisition Company Profile

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses that focus on technology businesses in the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

