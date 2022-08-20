Karpus Management Inc. Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 199,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGM. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VGM opened at $10.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $14.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

