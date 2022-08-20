Karpus Management Inc. Sells 2,925 Shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Recharge Acquisition worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCHG. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,276,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 301,799 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 300,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 32,649 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Recharge Acquisition by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 826,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 455,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Recharge Acquisition alerts:

Recharge Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Recharge Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

About Recharge Acquisition

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recharge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recharge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.