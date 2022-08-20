Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 2,850 Shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Kismet Acquisition Three worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Kismet Acquisition Three by 7,750.4% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,433,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after buying an additional 2,402,626 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Kismet Acquisition Three by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,283,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after buying an additional 44,990 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Kismet Acquisition Three by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 81,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kismet Acquisition Three by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kismet Acquisition Three Price Performance

KIII stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

About Kismet Acquisition Three

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Further Reading

