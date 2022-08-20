224,043 Shares in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 224,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Invesco Municipal Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VKQ. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VKQ opened at $10.38 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

