Karpus Management Inc. Sells 15,550 Shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,550 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 1.61% of Liberty Resources Acquisition worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIBY opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

About Liberty Resources Acquisition

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

