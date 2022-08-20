Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 31,350 Shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUDS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 44,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MUDS opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

About Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

