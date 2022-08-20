Karpus Management Inc. Buys 3,957 Shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 4.95% of Brookline Capital Acquisition worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCAC. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookline Capital Acquisition alerts:

Brookline Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCAC opened at $5.57 on Friday. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $27.74.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.