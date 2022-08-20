Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 1.55% of Dune Acquisition worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUNE stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

