Karpus Management Inc. Sells 34,578 Shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,578 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 141,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

AEF opened at $5.47 on Friday. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

