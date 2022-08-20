Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 186,302 Shares of GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) by 371.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,302 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.80% of GigCapital5 worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIA opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. GigCapital5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

