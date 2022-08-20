Karpus Management Inc. Sells 69,900 Shares of Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Cascadia Acquisition were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCAI. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $7,152,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $12,938,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,706,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,427,000.

NASDAQ CCAI opened at $9.84 on Friday. Cascadia Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

