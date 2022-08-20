Karpus Management Inc. Sells 15,754 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,754 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of SUB stock opened at $104.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.70. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $107.96.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

