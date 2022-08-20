Karpus Management Inc. Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 306,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 1.48% of Consilium Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CSLM opened at $9.87 on Friday. Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81.

About Consilium Acquisition Corp I

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in technology, financial services, or media sectors that are located in Frontier Growth Markets.

