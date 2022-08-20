Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Holdings Raised by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE IIF opened at $24.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

