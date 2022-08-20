CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 1.52% of CleanTech Acquisition worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAQ. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,478,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 853,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 397,845 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CleanTech Acquisition in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CLAQ stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. CleanTech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

